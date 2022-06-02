The Dubai Safari Park will close for the summer, the municipality has said.

“What a lovely season it has been at Dubai Safari Park. However, it's time for our short summer break. We look forward to welcoming you again in September,” the Dubai Municipality tweeted on Thursday.

Dubai Safari Park is home around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals, 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

