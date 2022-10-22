UAE - Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi is celebrating the festival of lights this year with a Diwali Mela at Martabaan, starting today till October 24. The venue features six food stalls showcasing Indian street food and sweets. Diwali special gifts will also be distributed per table. Martabaan sweet boxes are also available for purchase. From 11am till 7pm.

Dubai's experimental play museum OliOli is inviting little ones and families to celebrate Diwali from today till Monday, October 24. The venue's community room will be lit with magical light installations and Rangoli. Visitors can get inspired by the festival of lights to make their own Diwali decorations and take it home. The OliOli Diwali workshop is included in All OliOli Admission tickets.

Add some flavour to your Diwali at Ashiana, Sheraton Dubai Creek. Visitors at the popular eatery can celebrate the festival of lights with a delicious set menu starting from Dh149, available from today till Monday, October 24. The menu features a range of soups, chaats, appetisers, mains and desserts to satiate all your festive cravings. Available from 6.30pm till 11pm.

Celebrate Diwali at Four Points by Sheraton's Indian restaurant Purani Dilli with an incredible feast. The popular eatery is offering flavours of Delhi's grand past in its authentic form to mark the festival of lights. Visitors can indulge in a grand dinner buffet packed with delightful Diwali dishes and soft beverages for just Dh149 at Sheikh Zayed Road branch, and Dh109 at the Mankhool brunch. Monday, October 24 from 7pm till 11.30pm.

All-day Indian eatery Bombay Borough has introduced a limited-time set menu to celebrate the festival of lights. To mark Diwali, Bombay Borough has curated a four-course set menu and brunch offer, available until October 31. Both meat and non-meat eaters can enjoy eight dishes across starters, small and big plates, and desserts. The offer starts at Dh199 per person for the Diwali Feast during the week and Dh325 for the Diwali Brunch (October 22 and 23, from 12pm till 4pm).

Gather your loved ones and celebrate Diwali at M One Restaurant, Millennium Place Barsha Heights. The all-day dining restaurant invites guest to celebrate the festival of light with their specially curated Diwali dinner buffet. Indulge in an array of festive flavours with dishes including the famous Lucknowi Galouti Kebabs, Badami Lamb Korma, Lahori Paneer as well as the Navratan Pulao. Priced at just Dh149 per adult, Dh49 for kids between the age of 7–12 years, and free for kids under the age of 6. Monday, October 24, from 7pm till 10.30pm.

