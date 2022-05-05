Jeddah - The impressive performances of Cirque du Soleil, held at King Abdullah Sports City, as part of the activities of the 2022 Jeddah season, attracted a remarkable presence of families and visitors of the season of different ages and nationalities.

The international performances presented with the high professionalism, their diversity, and the flawless organization of the events greatly contributed to the remarkable turnout in the early days of the activities, in addition to the coincidence of the launch of the Jeddah season 2022 with the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Families, children, and circus fans enjoyed watching the exciting shows of the circus presented by professional international teams, where the exhibitors presented many international acrobatic performances such as the death wheel, flying swing, juggling games, helium show, bicycles, and paper storm, in addition to the mesmerizing fireworks shows that were carried out with high professionalism and created a wonderful atmosphere that impressed the audience, as the circus activities continue until May 28, and shows will run on Saturdays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, at 9 pm, in addition to extra shows which will also be offered to the visitors on some days at 16:00 pm.