UAE - The world’s tallest building lit up in the colours of the Indian national flag to celebrate the country’s Independence Day on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Burj Khalifa shared a video of the building lit up in the colours of the Indian flag.

It also wished the people of India a day filled with pride, unity and prosperity as they celebrated the rich heritage and achievements of your great nation.

Tonight, #BurjKhalifa commemorates the Republic of India on their Independence Day. Wishing the people of India a day filled with celebration and pride as you celebrate the rich history and diverse culture of your nation. May India continue to shine brightly with progress, unity and prosperity. Happy Independence Day!" the post said.

Earlier in the day, Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi wished Indians on their Independence Day with a photo of the country from space.

AlNeyadi, who has created history as the first Arab to spend the longest time on the International Space Station (ISS), posted a photo on social media hailing the relationship that UAE and India share.

Earlier, on Monday, the world’s tallest building lit up in the colours of the Pakistani national flag to celebrate the country’s Independence Day.

