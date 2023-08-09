Vocalist V, a prominent member of the widely celebrated South Korean music phenomenon BTS, is all set to dazzle fans with his upcoming solo album titled Layover, scheduled for release on September 8.

The eagerly anticipated news was officially announced by BTS's management agency, BigHit Music, on the dedicated fan community platform, Weverse, on Tuesday.

"We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V's solo album Layover," the agency said in a statement.

Layover comprises a total of six tracks, with five core tracks accompanied by an additional bonus track. The tracks include Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us, and the poignant Slow Dancing (Piano Ver). This announcement closely follows BigHit Music's disclosure that BTS member Suga has commenced the military enlistment process, marking him as the third member of the septet to fulfil the mandatory military service obligation.

