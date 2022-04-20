Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is teaming up with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani - known for films like Munnabhai MBBS, PK and Sanju - for an upcoming project titled Dunki.

The star posted a light-hearted video to his Instagram handle which shows him looking at posters of Hirani's films and engaging in conversation with the director, asking him if he had any films for him.

The video ends with a short scene where the shadow of a plane flying over a desert, with 'Dunki' inscribed in the sand.

According to the video, Dunki is produced by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been tagged in Shah Rukh's post.

