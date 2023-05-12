It turns out that even with the brightest stars in showbiz, there's no such thing as 'the ultimate happy-ever-after': Marriage is no fairytale. Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone gets real as she shares details about his relationship with celebrity husband Ranveer Singh in an interview with Time magazine.

'DeepVeer', as fans call the power couple, has been married for nearly five years now. (Remember when they tied the knot in romantic ceremonies in 2018?) That may not be very long for some, but it is certainly long enough to make Deepika sound like a 'love guru' as she speaks of the secrets to a successful marriage.

Clearly, there's a whole lot more to the husband-wife life than rainbows and butterflies, as the actress spoke about vulnerabilities and the missing piece in many of today's marriages.

Earlier this year, divorce rumours swirled as a video of Deepika ignoring Ranveer went viral. The issue was promptly put to rest as more clips of the same event surfaced.

With Ranveer, Deepika is at her "most vulnerable self", she told the international magazine.

Every relationship is unique, so forget about all the chummy love stories in movies, she said. "The sooner you accept that the journey two people are going to be on is going to be very different from someone else’s journey, the better it is."

Sharing a lesson she has learned as a wife, Deepika identified one thing most marriages lack today: Patience.

“Patience is probably one of the main things that I feel like couples today–I sound like some love guru but–lack. That’s something we can all learn from, not just Ranveer and I from our parents, but all of us from the generation before. Lots of other things, but patience being the main thing,” she told Time.

In terms of being married under the Bollywood spotlight, Deepika noted that times have now changed. Tying the knot no longer means giving up one's career — especially in her case, she said. “I’ve never had that experience because (Ranveer) has always put me, my dreams, and my ambitions first.”

