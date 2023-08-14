UAE - Hollywood superstar Ben Affleck was spotted in Dubai Mall recently. While Affleck is not present on social media himself, there are several fan pages that share photos and videos of the actor.

User @benniferupdates on Twitter shared a video of Affleck at Dubai Airport.

In the video, Affleck can be seen at a lounge surfing on his laptop. He was later spotted in Dubai Mall.

Fans shared pictures and videos of Affleck on social media platforms. The Little Things, a store in Dubai Mall that houses a wide selection of video-gaming and anime related products, shared a picture on Instagram of its staff members posing with Affleck.

Affleck is currently married to superstar Jennifer Lopez, however, it seems the two are spending their summers separately. As per the above Twitter page, Affleck was in Istanbul, Turkey last week before he was spotted at Dubai Airport.

Lopez, meanwhile, was spotted in Capri, Italy, as per the Twitter account.

Lopez and Affleck got married last year in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004.

