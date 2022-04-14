Anghami, a leading streaming platform in Mena, and TOD, a top digital platform, have announced a strategic partnership that will see a curated selection of TOD’s sports and entertainment programming available on Anghami.

Unveiled earlier this month, TOD, a subscription based over-the-top (OTT) platform, offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment and sports content including blockbusters, top Arabic, Turkish, international, and children’s programming, together with a range of outstanding new TOD Originals.

TOD also exclusively houses all beIN Sports content, the leading sports broadcaster in the region. This strategic move, which aims to further diversify Anghami’s vast selection of content and enrich its user experience, will give fans the opportunity to enjoy exclusive beIN Sports audio content on Anghami.

This will include major football league games roundups as well as daily live updates and interviews with premier footballers. Anghami subscribers will also receive a one-month package to TOD Entertainment where they will have access to all the platform’s world class content.

“Our goal is a simple one; to provide users around the world with the very best content. Through our partnership with TOD, we are introducing world-class sports to our expansive collection of music and podcasts to enrich the overall experience and attract new audiences. But this is just the start of our collaboration. Anghami and TOD share many synergies that we want to capitalise on in the coming months, especially in the run up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” said Choucri Khairallah, Vice President of Business Development at Anghami.

“We will continue to explore strategic partnerships and opportunities to engage our audiences in music, entertainment and sports,” he added.

The announcement comes just weeks after Anghami, the first Arab tech company to float on the US stock exchange, unveiled an all-new brand identity to support its next phase of growth. Earlier this month, Anghami also signed a multi-year deal with global Arab megastar Amr Diab to be the only platform to stream his entire own label catalogue and future releases.

