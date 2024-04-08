With Muslims around the world as in the UAE preparing to bid farewell to Ramadan 2024, there is excitement in the air for the arrival of Eid Al Fitr.

Eid could either be Tuesday (April 9) or Wednesday (April 10) depending on the sighting of the moon.

As preparations for the festivities continue in full swing, people are wondering how the weather could fare in the UAE during the Eid holiday week.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it is expected to be cloudy on both days and there could also be light rainfall on Tuesday. Overall, if we go by the weather forecast, there is a strong chance of somewhat pleasant weather on the festival day in the country.

In fact, this is just about the time when the UAE is transitioning from mild spring weather to warmer days. Dr Ahmed Habib, a climate expert from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), earlier told Khaleej Times, “Humidity decreases slightly during April compared to March, especially during the second half of the month.

“There are also chances of fog and mist formation during the first half of the month over scattered parts of the country, but this frequency will decrease during the second half of April.”

Here’s a look at the UAE weather as predicted by the NCM, for the Eid week:

Monday, April 8

Weather is expected to be partly cloudy in general, and medium clouds are likely appear over coastal western areas and islands with a probability of light rainfall. Light to moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, likely to blow with a speed of 10-20 km/hr, reaching up to 35 km/hr.

Tuesday, April 9

Much like the previous day, Tuesday is also expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy in general, and medium clouds will continue over scattered areas with a probability of light rainfall, especially westward. There will be a decrease in temperature. Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will blow with a speed of 10-25 km/hour, reaching 40 km/hour.

Wednesday, April 10

Again, the day is expected to be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some western coastal and southern areas. There will be an increase in temperature. Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 30 km/hr, will blow.

Thursday, April 11

Thursday is also expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a probability of rainfall over coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Light to moderate northeasterly to southeasterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 10 - 20 reaching 35 km/hr will blow.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

