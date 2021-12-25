Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism has launched an online campaign to promote the country’s top travel destinations for winter 2022.

The social media campaign, titled “Sunny Christmas,” will target tourists from the UK, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, France, Russia, and the US.

Amr El-Kady, head of the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Board, said that the launch of the campaign coincides with Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations in Western countries.

The campaign also aims to promote domestic tourism and encourage Egyptians to spend the holidays, New Year and Christmas in Egyptian tourist destinations, he added.

El-Kady said that through a short film and illustrated content, the campaign showcases the archaeological and natural elements of Egyptian tourist destinations, including warm weather, scenery, ancient relics and diverse tourist activities.

the campaign was launched on popular websites and social media, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.

The ministry is keen to use modern promotional means to reach a larger number of people around the world, Kamel added.

Social media promotion also provides the ministry with the ability to measure reach, she said.

Suzan Mostafa, director general of planning and follow-up and head of international campaigns at the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, said that promoting tourism through social media using photos, videos and written content is an essential part of the ministry’s marketing strategy, and that social media pages are inspiring travelers to discover Egypt.