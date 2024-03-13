ABU DHABI - Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) launched its tree planting programme, "For Our Emirates We Plant," in partnership with Abu Dhabi Municipality, represented by the Shahama Municipality Centre. The event marked the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan and underscored the paramount importance of environmental stewardship and community engagement.

During her opening address, Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, lauded the proactive efforts of the team in facilitating the implementation of this transformative programme and looked forward to continued collaboration in the years to come.

The EEG Chairperson also extended heartfelt appreciation to the management and leadership of partnering entities, including The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Rotary Club of Dubai, Den Hartogh Logistics DMCC and Tune Protect EMEIA, for their valuable contribution to the cause. These organisations have managed to demonstrate their unwavering dedication by pledging and planting 500 saplings of native trees, furthering the mission of environmental sustainability.

Providing a brief overview of EEG's extensive community-based action programmes, she emphasised the organisation's commitment to environmental conservation. With 2,127,600 indigenous trees successfully planted to date, resulting in the mitigation of 12,545.82 metric tonnes of CO2, EEG continues to hold a crucial position in the efforts to reduce carbon emissions and promote biodiversity throughout the UAE.

Furthermore, the Chairperson highlighted EEG's alignment with the UAE's ambitious climate action goals, including the UAE Net Zero by 2050 initiative. She underscored the economic opportunities inherent in transitioning to a sustainable economy and reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Overall, the tree planting programme served as a poignant reminder of the collective responsibility to safeguard the environment and promote sustainable actions, particularly during the auspicious month of Ramadan. EEG remains steadfast in its mission of environmental protection and eagerly anticipates continued collaboration with partners and stakeholders to drive positive change.