Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch a new Metro link bus service from June 20. ‘F57’ will start from the Jebel Ali Metro Station and head to Bluewaters Island every 30 minutes during peak times.

Adel Shakeri, director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said the authority will also improve the timetables of 15 other bus routes in Dubai. These are 12, 20, 21, 24, 53, 84, 91A, F15, F26, F30, F33, F47, J01, J02 and X22.

Route SM1, which starts from the Gold Souq Station and heads to Souk Al Marfa in Deira, will operate from 10am. The last trip from Souk Al Marfa station will depart at 3.27am.

Shakeri cited several advantages of using the public bus service. “Adding to its flexibility and integration with other public transport means, bus transport in Dubai is reasonably priced. Passengers can also enjoy seeing the city skyline from the comfort of their seats as opposed to driving private vehicles.”

The RTA will improve public transport services by adjusting bus schedules and launching new routes in response to demand, “especially with summer vacation just around the corner”.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).