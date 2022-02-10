UAE - The Dubai Marathon, the Middle East's largest mass participation event, will be staged for the 22nd time on December 10.

The last time the hugely popular event was staged in January 2020, many of the world's best international marathon athletes joined more than 25,000 runners to take to the streets of the UAE in the Dubai Marathon and the associated 10km event and 4km Fun Run.

And following discussions with the Dubai Sport Council, preparations are now underway for the 22nd staging of the Dubai Marathon with registration now open for the three race-event. Runners looking to secure a place in the race of their choice can do so now, online only, through the official website www.dubaimarathon.org.

The 2022 Dubai Marathon will also be the first in the event's history to be staged on a Saturday following the change in the UAE working week. For runners both elite and amateur alike, the news is a welcome boost after a long period of inactivity due to the necessary health and safety restrictions activated because of the global pandemic.

"It has been a very challenging time for the sports events industry, so we are excited to be able to look ahead to working closely with the appropriate Dubai Government departments to stage another memorable race," said Peter Connerton, Managing Director of Pace Events, organisers and promoters of the Dubai Marathon.

"We have enjoyed a close working relationship with the city for many years and we now look forward to taking the next step and working to grow the event, inspire the people of the UAE to become more active and health conscious and underline the Dubai Marathon as one of the world's greatest distance races."

Recently ranked third of all global marathons by World Athletics, the Dubai Marathon regularly attracts participants from around 145 countries and produces many of the fastest times in the sport.

At the time of the most recent Dubai Marathon in 2020, Dubai had produced 24 of the 100 fastest men's times in history, while 18 of the 100 fastest women's times in history had been set over the streets of the city.

Over the coming months, runners will be encouraged to take part in the full marathon, the popular 10km road race and the 4km Fun Run with registration information and event news available from the race website www.dubaimarathon.org.