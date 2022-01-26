DUBAI - The 18th annual Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition - DIHAD 2022, will take place from 14th to 16th March, 2022.

The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, according to a press release issued by the organisers on Wednesday.

As the first-ever humanitarian aid and development event in the Middle East, DIHAD 2022 will run for three days in the Sheikh Rashid Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme "SDG 17, Partnerships and Cooperation for Sustainable Development".

The event will highlight the importance of strengthening partnerships and the need for global cooperation to tackle humanitarian issues.

In 2015, the UAE was among the first United Nations members and first in the Arab world to commit to the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 17), which are an urgent call for action by all countries - developed and developing - in a global partnership to end poverty, improve health and education, reduce inequality, and tackle climate change while working to preserve our oceans and forests.

The UAE is ensuring to follow up thoroughly on its commitment to the 2030 Agenda at DIHAD 2022, as well as succeeding its pledge of 'Leaving No One Behind,' against the backdrop of EXPO 2020, where 192 countries are participating on the most significant global platform ever put together aimed at sharing cultures and uniting for a greater cause.

Some of the most distinguished leaders in the humanitarian field will be in attendance, with 47 speakers expected to address various key topics such as Zero Hunger, Climate Action, Good Health and Wellbeing, Clean Water and Sanitation, Gender Equality, Economic Growth and Decent Work for All, among others.

Commentating on the occasion, Ambassador Gerhard Putman-Cramer, CEO of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, said, "The pandemic has duly spotlighted the crucial role of global partnerships, SDG 17. The realisation of the importance of partnerships and global cooperation has led DIHAD's International Advisory Board to decide that the DIHAD 2022 event would focus on 'SDG 17, Partnerships for the Goals".

Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation, said in his message, "Every year, DIHAD, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, confirms its importance and substantiates its power in bringing together the most influential entities and decision-makers in the humanitarian aid field, creating an undeniable impact and imperative change." The United Nations Office for the Cooperation of Humanitarian Affairs is also set to hold a pre-conference workshop before the commencement of DIHAD to introduce participants to this year's conference theme from the perspective of the multilateral humanitarian system.

The workshop also aims to discuss the role of partnerships and collaborative work in the "Humanitarian-Development-Peace Collaboration, the HDP Nexus" by bringing technical experts to share their experiences with the group of professional participants interested in expanding their knowledge.

DIHAD is supported by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Dubai Future Council on Humanitarian Aid, the Mohammed Bin Rashid al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, the United Nations, and International Humanitarian City.

