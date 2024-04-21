Ahmad Darwish Ali Al Emadi, an Emirati resident, found himself in a daunting situation just days after buying his new truck, a Ford Raptor 150. When the record-breaking rainfall hit the UAE on April 16, little did he know, that his new possession would be used for a noble cause.

The next day, on Wednesday, at around 5am, Ahmad received a distress call from his friend, a Kazakh national, asking him for help with transporting his 7-day-old baby to the hospital. “He couldn’t take the baby to the hospital as the neighbourhood was water-logged up to the waist,” said Ahmad.

With many neighbourhoods submerged in waist-high water, Ahmad wasted no time in embarking on a mission of mercy. “This car is a gift from Allah, and I felt compelled to use it for a noble cause,” said Ahmad, adding that he did not give a second thought to assisting people in need.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).