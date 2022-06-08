A group of children of determination from Dubai’s Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs (Senses) enjoyed a 90-minute guided tour at the Museum of the Future.

Founded in 2004, Senses is a non-profit charitable organization based in Dubai. It is the first residential care facility in the Middle East for people of determination (special needs), orphans and abandoned children with special needs.

During the 90-minute tour of the museum, the children were transported to the year 2071 – the UAE’s centenary year – as they made new discoveries about themselves and the world around them.

Their tour involved an exploration of the model space station OSS Hope, where the children were able to experience what life in space could look like. They then discovered a variety of species at the HEAL Institute, where digital technologies are used to reconstruct a live rainforest.

The tour passed through Al Waha, a spa-like environment with sensory-stimulating activities, as well. The visit came to an end at the Tomorrow Today exhibition, where the near-future inventions and innovations from around the world are showcased.

The visit allowed the children of determination to discover futuristic scientific experiments and experience the stages of moving through space. They also experienced the future through artificial intelligence devices at the museum.

Majed Almansoori, Deputy Executive Director at the Museum of the Future, said, “The Museum of the Future aims at designing a better tomorrow for all, one that brings together different communities and placing them at the centre of future decision-making. This move is essential on this journey of progress that we are taking.”

He added, “Our children are our city’s future heroes, and we were delighted to offer them a glimpse of an inclusive and sustainable future world that they can also help build."

