The world’s largest book sale is back with a bang in Dubai after a gap of 2 years.

Taking place from April 14 to 25th, the Big Bad Wolf book sale will be held at the Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City between 10am and 2am. Over 1 million titles will be on sale with discounts of up to 80% and prices starting from Dh2.

The 11-day book sale will have a range of books including best-sellers, novels, science fiction, graphic novels and children’s titles.

Have you ever wondered how the name Big Bad Wolf originated? The co-founders had an interesting story to share.

“Our main target market is children,” said Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf. “We wanted a character that would appeal to them. A character that is classic. We realized that most of the people in our generation knew the Big Bad Wolf from the story Little Red Riding Hood. However, a lot of younger children didn’t know the character. So we wanted to introduce it to them. Also, I feel like we always remember the villains or bad characters of a story more than the heroes.”

“We also did not have any budgets for advertising and promotions,” added Jacqueline Ng, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf. “So, we decided to use a cheeky name that would also be memorable. We wanted something that captivated the kids’ hearts and to be honest, I think we have succeeded to a large extent.”

Founded in Malaysia in 2009, the Big Bad Wolf has toured 34 cities in 13 countries around the world.

