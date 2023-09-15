The UAE’s iconic red mailboxes will soon transform into works of art, with Emirates Post Group announcing a competition on Thursday.

The ‘Letter Mailbox Art’ competition is a creative initiative that will see mailboxes across the UAE pay homage to the rich heritage and culture of the nation. Talented Emiratis are invited to showcase their creativity and narrate fascinating stories of each Emirate through unique and visually stunning artworks.

The competition is open to Emirati participants, whether they are aspiring artists, digital art creators or graphic designers. Participants are to choose which Emirate they want to work with and submit their proposals that focus on culture and history. The competition offers artists the opportunity to transform the red mailboxes into historical landmarks.

Seven of the best art pieces will be selected from the submissions. Each winning artist will receive Dh10,000 cash award for their contribution.

Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “At a time when there was no Internet, mobile phones or advanced courier services, people used to rely on traditional mail services as their primary means of communication. As a result, mailboxes assumed a pivotal role in facilitating connections between individuals and businesses, serving as their gateway to the world. It became an important part of human history that needs to be preserved.

“The idea behind organising the ‘Letter Mailbox Art’ competition is to breathe new life into these mailboxes and transform them into symbols of our heritage. This competition is a testament to our commitment in fostering and promoting Emirati art and culture. We are expecting overwhelming entries from talented individuals from across the nation.”

