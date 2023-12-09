The 60-year-old Hindu temple in Bur Dubai will shift services to a new location in Jebel Ali, starting from Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Notices has been put up at all the entrances of Shiva temple in Bur Dubai stating that the temple has been shifted to Jebel Ali. The notice reads: This is to inform all our devotees with effect from: Wednesday, January 3, 2024, this temple will be shifted to our new Hindu Temple Jebel Ali.

The temple was built in the late 1950’s and has been a place of worship for the Hindus residing in the UAE since then.

The Khaleej Times has contacted temple authorities to gather information regarding a recent announcement. A committee member from the temple has informed us that they are in communication with the relevant authorities and will furnish us with updates as soon as they receive them.

Punit Mehta, who has been visiting the temple since his childhood, said that he will miss out on coming to Bur Dubai now. “Visit to this temple has been ingrained in my memory. It has been 20 years since I have been coming here,” said Mehta.

Narendre, another devotee and a resident of Al Qusais was sad after reading the notification. “I come here and spend time with a lot of other worshippers as well as the flower vendors, people selling idols and many more and they all became a part of my life,” said Narendre.

