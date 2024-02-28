H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), launched the eighth annual International Photography Festival, "Xposure", organised by Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), from February 28th to March 5th at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The event aims to celebrate the impact of images on our present and future, as well as recognise the crucial role of photographers in preserving our memory and expanding our understanding of life.

During the festival's opening ceremony, Tariq Saeed Allay, the Director General of SGMB, welcomed participants and attendees, emphasising the festival's goal of promoting photography's importance in a fast-changing world. He explained that nothing is more eloquent than a picture to help us understand and adopt attitudes towards the world.

The festival features over 200 events, including workshops, seminars, cinematic screenings, competitions, and prizes, offering a unique opportunity to master the art of photography in all its forms. Visitors can experience a diverse range of activities that combine art, education, and entertainment, including learning about the cultures and arts of the world through 2,500 images that reflect the insights and experiences of hundreds of photographers who travelled the world to capture their stories.

Xposure invites art audiences and photography enthusiasts to explore the world through its diverse exhibits and extensive event schedule, including workshops, dialogue sessions, inspiring speeches, and other activities. The festival is set to attract 400 photographers from 50 countries, including 150 of the world's best photographers. In addition, 18 international brands will participate in the trade exhibition, offering visitors presentations on the latest equipment and technology used in photography.

The festival's sections are divided into main exhibitions, including 25 exhibitions in documentary and photojournalism, 15 exhibitions in nature and wildlife photography, travel and adventure exhibitions, urban environment and street life photography exhibitions, 10 exhibitions in fine arts and creative expression, 5 portrait art exhibitions, and exhibitions in sports and action, technical and experimental photography.

Xposure offers an opportunity for learning and innovation through 66 workshops, educational programs, and discussion sessions presented by 27 international experts, in addition to 10 training sessions from the giant Adobe laboratories in the field of visual arts, more than 34 inspiring dialogues, 45 discussion sessions, and 50 sessions to evaluate the artistic careers of the participants. This allows visitors to learn about the experiences of great photographers, hone their talents and skills, and enhance their creative and professional careers.

The festival will also screen 27 short and long documentaries for visitors in the film gallery during its first three days, from February 28th to March 1st. Additionally, the photo exhibition will allow collectors of collectables and works of art to choose from 2,500 photos worth more than 22.4 million dirhams and get souvenir signatures from the photographers.

Following the opening ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the festival pavilions, looking at the displayed entries, and met with the participating photographers. He listened to a detailed explanation of the various works they said and learned about the technical aspects and techniques used in taking the photos.

Sheikh Sultan also visited the participating and sponsoring entities' pavilions, which offer various participations that emulate the arts of photography and its message and support young photographers on numerous occasions and initiatives.

The opening ceremony was attended by several sheikhs, senior officials, heads of government departments, and several international photographers, photography enthusiasts, and media professionals.