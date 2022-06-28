ABU DHABI - The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has acquired a leading reputation as one of the top tourism attractions in the world, according to TripAdvisor ratings in 2022.

SZGMC came in first in the region and fourth globally in the "Top Attractions" subcategory of the TripAdvisor's recently launched 'Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations', which are based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions. It also ranked ninth globally in the awards' "Top Cultural & Historical Tours" subcategory.

This achievement is one in a series of successes that underscore the mosque's position as a prominent cultural landmark on the global tourism map, as well as its renown as a one-of-a-kind edifice, which stands out among the world's places of worship and cultural and tourist attractions. Previously, TripAdvisor ranked the Centre in the top three globally.

SZGMC's significance goes past its religious status as a place of worship, as it plays a key role in promoting the UAE’s message of coexistence, peace and compassion among the world’s cultures, as well as in reviving the Islamic civilisation, being a striking model of Islamic architecture.

Each year, the mosque receives around 7 million visitors and worshipers from various religions and cultures, in what could be described as an ever-changing painting epitomising tolerance and coexistence among human beings, who come together on the crossroads of cultural dialogue and convergence.

It also offers a range of distinctive programmes, activities, initiatives and experiences related to Islamic culture and knowledge, and supports the UAE’s role in raising awareness of noble values and principles.

Moreover, the SZGMC Visitor Centre enables tourists to spend an entire day enjoying its exhibition halls, theatre, library and Souq Aljami (market).

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre operates under an integrated system, powered by skilled personnel specialising in different areas, to ensure that visitors enjoy an exciting experience, including cultural tours presented by specialists in Arabic and English, as well as in the Arabic and English sign languages.

The Centre has an exemplary track record of successes that has opened new horizons and enabled it to keep pace with developments, through drafting plans and strategies aimed at ensuring optimal performance in playing its cultural role and providing visitors with unforgettable experiences.