The Higher Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days has completed its preparations for the launch of its nineteenth edition taking place on 10th March.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and the Higher Committee for the nineteenth Sharjah Heritage Days, accompanied by chairpersons of the various committees, visited the site of the event in the "Heart of Sharjah", to determine the level of readiness and preparations.

Al Musallam stressed that the continuous support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the Sharjah Heritage Days, enhances the success of this annual event. The festival has become the largest and most important in the region, being held this year under the slogan "The Heritage and the Future", to reflect Sharjah's keenness on heritage.

He expressed thanks and appreciation to all the teams that have made outstanding efforts over the past period, adding that the completion of all preparations are made in cooperation with partners to ensure the presentation of a distinctive and diverse event that the public looks forward to visiting every day.



