Riyadh: Twelve countries from four continents have been present at the Crown Prince Camel Festival since its launch in 2018, making the annual event the world’s most glamorous and prestigious of its type.



The fifth edition of the Crown Prince Camel Festival commenced on Tuesday at the historic Taif Camel Field and will continue until the 7th of September.



Over the course of all five editions, the number of camels that participated has exceeded 60,000.



From Asia, teams from Oman, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, and Kuwait, besides the host country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, are participating in this year’s edition of the festival.



Sudan and Egypt represent Africa, while France and Switzerland are present on behalf of Europe. The United States of America represents North America.



The festival sparked the idea of establishing the Camel Racing World Federation (CRWF), elevating it from regional to global levels.

The Kingdom was chosen to lead this endeavor due to its unwavering support for the sport and its federations worldwide. As a result, camel racing has earned its place on the list of global and Olympic sports.