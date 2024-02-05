The National Library and Archives (NLA), in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, organised the “Knowledge Circle” seminar in a special edition at the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature.

The sixth edition of the series offers a deeply engaging experience, delving into the paradoxes and transformations that have shaped the landscape over time.

Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives, stated in his statement on behalf of Dr. Husniya Al Ali, Educational Programs Consultant at National Library and Archives, “This session’s vital theme of exploring diverse cultures through travel writing is a true asset to the Knowledge Circle. It adds a fresh layer of knowledge and perspectives beyond the traditional science-focused topics, further solidifying National Library and Archives’ commitment to enriching the knowledge society. This exploration also opens exciting doors to the world of travel literature and the captivating stories it holds.”

He continued, “The purpose of the National Library and Archives is to preserve archival content and keep a record of documents and ensuring it is accessible to the public. Alex Bescoby’s travel memoir does something similar by recounting the recreation of one of history’s greatest road journey. Through visual aids, it is stories like these that pique the interest of the general audience and give them an entry point to understand the many facets of cultural development.”

He concluded, “At the National Library and Archives, we’ve partnered with the Emirates Literature Foundation to make every Knowledge Circle session truly special. By moving the programme from our headquarters in Abu Dhabi to Dubai, we’re excited to welcome a new and diverse audience. This partnership with the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature allows us to embark on a thrilling, innovative journey, reflecting the National Library and Archives' mission to nurture knowledge-based societies. We aim to spark interest in preserving our nation's memory and aspirations, while safeguarding the UAE’s documentary record for future generations.”

Dr. Husniya Al Ali warmly welcomed the attendees, offering her thanks to the event organisers. She then encouraged everyone to actively participate in the National Library and Archives' ongoing Knowledge Circle series and other cultural and specialised events.

The session featured the captivating work of travel writer Alex Bescoby, who documents journeys from one destination to another, in the process showcasing how various places and aspects of life have changed over time. This has introduced a new dimension to the Knowledge Circle series as travel writing and documentary filmmaking, such as Bescoby’s, accurately captures these kinds of ongoing shifts in an exciting and dynamic way that garners attention from researchers, historians, and other adventure enthusiasts.

The Knowledge Circle programme is an engaging series of free cultural events that started last September and will continue throughout 2024. It includes monthly events that address crucial topics related to archives that lead the development of literature and cultural sector. The programme is also a great opportunity for the public to visit the premises of the National Library and Archives and other cultural centres of the UAE and learn about the rich past, present and future of the Emirates.