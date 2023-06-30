The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) continued to present its entertainment activities on the second day of Eid Al-Adha on Thursday, attracting a large audience and spreading joy among thousands of visitors.

The visitors were treated to a spectacular fireworks display along the waterfront, illuminating the sky with dazzling performances that synchronised with the accompanying music.

Katara Beach has continued to attract a growing number of visitors. Both adults and children had a delightful time as they engaged in various activities, beach games and swimming.

‘The Mind is a Blessing’ play captivated audiences from all backgrounds. The specially crafted play, written and directed by artist Hanan Sadiq, featured prominent actors such as Ali Al-Khalaf and a talented ensemble cast.

The Thuraya Planetarium, located in Building 47 in Katara, has been attracting a large number of visitors. Visitors have had the opportunity to enjoy a selection of remarkable shows. The planetarium has showcased the captivating Space Oasis movie in 3D technology at 6pm, followed by the Zola Space Guardians movie at 7pm.

Children had the opportunity to participate in various competitions and activities at the venue, including a ‘Questions and Answers’ competition.

The art galleries at Katara provided a captivating experience for art enthusiasts and collectors. The Islamic Stamps Exhibition held at Building 22 proved to be a significant attraction, drawing a diverse range of visitors and stamp enthusiasts. The exhibition showcased rare collections of stamps related to Hajj and Umrah, featuring stamps issued by Qatar, as well as other Arab and Islamic countries.

On Friday at 8pm, the Katara Center for the Oud will host a musical evening featuring the renowned artist Bashir Jaber. This special performance will showcase a selection of his finest songs and musical compositions.

