RIYADH — The Heritage Commission on Thursday announced the accreditation and documentation of 1,138 new architectural heritage sites in the National Register of Architectural Heritage. With these additions, the number of sites listed in the National Register now totals 3,646 across various regions of the Kingdom, showcasing the nation's historical richness.



The newly registered sites include 306 in Al-Qassim Region, 224 in Madinah Region, 179 in Hail Region, 155 in Asir Region, 127 in Makkah Region, 106 in Riyadh Region, 35 in Najran Region, and 6 in the Eastern Region.



The commission emphasized that its efforts to document architectural sites are ongoing and encompass all regions of the Kingdom. The registration process adheres to the Law of Antiquities, Museums, and Urban Heritage, approved by a Royal Decree on Muharram 9, 1436 Hijri. This process is further guided by the decision of the commission's board of directors, which empowers the CEO to approve the registration of archaeological and heritage sites in the National Register.



The addition of new sites is part of the commission's broader initiative to identify and officially register cultural sites within the Kingdom. These efforts include integrating the sites into digital maps for easier management, protection, and preservation, building a comprehensive database of heritage sites, documenting restoration efforts, and archiving documents and photographs related to the Kingdom's heritage.



The commission encourages citizens and others interested in heritage conservation to report potential urban heritage sites and buildings for registration. Reports can be made through the urban heritage service reporting platform, the commission's official account on the X platform, and through the commission's branches across the Kingdom. The commission commends the public's awareness and participation, recognizing their crucial role in preserving and developing the national heritage.

