LATAKIA - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has organised a special celebration on the second day of Eid Al Adha for nearly 100 orphaned and cancer children in the Syrian province of Latakia as part of “Operation Gallant Knight 2” launched by the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

This humanitarian initiative, held in collaboration with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, is part of the UAE's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of affected families following the deadly earthquake that struck on February 6th.

Mohammed Khamees Al Kaabi, Head of the ERC Delegation in Syria, stated that this gesture aims to spread smiles and happiness among the orphaned and children fighting cancer on Eid, enabling them to experience the festivities alongside their friends.

He emphasised that the event is part of the UAE's continued initiatives to provide psychological support to earthquake-affected people.

In turn, Ruba Hussien, Secretary-General of the Assawari Association, expressed her gratitude to the UAE for bringing joy to the children who desperately needed it after enduring harsh circumstances.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is one of the most important forms of the UAE's support for the Syrian people under the directives of the wise leadership, during which 186 aircraft and four ships loaded with basic foodstuffs, medicines and medical supplies were sent, as part of its efforts to enhance the recovery phase for the benefit of the brotherly Syrian people.