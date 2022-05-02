UAE - From crowds of residents doing last-minute shopping for feasts and get-togethers to little kids enjoying a day out at parks and beaches — the UAE is seeing the most vibrant Eid Al Fitr celebrations in two years.

Thanks to declining Covid cases and relaxed restrictions, the country can now enjoy a ‘close-to-normal’ Eid. Doctors and the authorities, however, urged everyone to continue observing precautionary measures to avoid an uptick in cases after the holidays.

Wearing face masks and keeping a safe distance from others are still key to staying safe and protecting vulnerable groups, they said.

The police and other public service entities, such as the waste management team of Abu Dhabi, are all prepared to handle the festivities over the coming days.

Thousands of officers have been deployed to keep neighbourhoods safe and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Emergency teams are on standby and the 999 call centre team is working around the clock. More sweepers have also been assigned to clean up public spaces.

Besides having the chance to enjoy a livelier Eid, citizens and residents are also showered with blessings.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday ordered the disbursement of Eidiya — cash gifts — to the children of families who are eligible for social assistance.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).