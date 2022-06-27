The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims in the state to sight the moon on Wednesday, June 30.

This came in a statement from the Supreme Court of the Kingdom.

The Supreme Court has called on those who sight the moon – with the naked eye or through binoculars – to inform the nearest court and to record their testimony.

Spotting the crescent moon determines the days of Haj and Eid Al Adha, which is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar.

