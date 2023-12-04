DUBAI - The walls and corridors of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai have transformed into an unexpected art gallery, showcasing powerful works by visual artists from around the globe. These artistic voices collectively amplify the urgency of addressing climate change, sparking critical conversations and inspiring hope for a sustainable future.

More than mere decorations, these artworks serve as potent visual narratives. Sculptures and paintings capture the stark realities of climate change's impact on people and ecosystems, while simultaneously igniting a sense of optimism about the conference's potential to deliver transformative solutions.

From China, a Bloom of Hope

Chi Jihu, a Chinese artist, presents "Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom", a ceramic statue that embodies resilience and renewal. This intricate replica of the milk thistle, coloured with ash from the firing process, symbolises the significance of climate action from a Chinese perspective. The milk thistle, known for its toughness and ability to thrive in harsh conditions, becomes a potent symbol of hope amidst adversity.

Oceans of Life and Memory

South African artist Stephanie Neville's "Goal 14" delves into the depths of the ocean, exploring themes of environmental sustainability, memory, and female identity. This painting, inspired by the 14th Sustainable Development Goal, celebrates the fragile beauty of the oceans while acknowledging their vulnerability. Neville incorporates shells and coral into her transparent fabric canvas, echoing the fluidity of water while prompting reflection on the textile industry's environmental footprint.

Tolerance, Mercy, and Love: A Call for Peace

Nora al-Ali, an Emirati artist, employs vibrant colours and shapes in her mixed-media piece titled "Goal 16 - Peace and Justice." This artwork draws attention to the 16th Sustainable Development Goal, promoting tolerance, compassion, and love as cornerstones of a sustainable future. Al Ali's creation serves as a powerful reminder that climate action thrives in a world where empathy and understanding prevail.

Nature's Harmony: A Swedish Perspective

Madeleine Kurtsdotter, a Swedish artist, pushes the boundaries of colour, harmony, and form in her experimental piece. Her painting juxtaposes natural landscapes, human figures, and travel motifs, creating a hyper-realistic portrayal of our environment. Kurtsdotter's work connects to the 13th Sustainable Development Goal, urging viewers to acknowledge the Earth's interconnectedness and the immediate consequences of climate change on our planet and ourselves.

These are just a few of the many artistic voices resonating throughout COP28. As the conference unfolds, these artworks will continue to inspire dialogue, fuel collective action, and remind us that even in the face of immense challenges, creativity and collaboration can pave the way towards a brighter future.