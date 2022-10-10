With Diwali just around the corner, hundreds of Dubai residents recently thronged a flea market that showcased unique, handcrafted goods that are perfect for the festive season.

Held at the Grand Excelsior Hotel in Bur Dubai, the market called 'Quirky Nari' was organised to support women entrepreneurs and allow them to showcase their products.

“We hosted the event at this time of the year so that the exhibitors can get the benefit of more ladies visiting, more sales, and more exposure to their products,” said Neena Chaudhary, chairperson of Jito Ladies Wing, who organised the event.

The fair showcased a wide array of products — from designer clothing to accessories, footwear, perfume and vegan food — which were all crafted and curated by women in Dubai.

Anshika Mehta was among those who came to the bazaar for her festive shopping. “I had come here just to check around as I wanted something unique this Diwali. I managed to tick off all the items on my shopping list, and I just have to get the cosmetics now,” said Mehta.

The one-day event featured nearly 35 stalls, some of which displayed gold and silver jewellery. There was also a pop-up beauty parlour.

“Two stalls were also given to promote educational toys and books,” said Chaudhary.

A calligraphy workshop at the fair was a hit. “I tried the calligraphy and understood how to improve my writing,” said a young kid who came with her parents.

The event also ran a campaign for breast cancer awareness, allowing women to register for health checks. “The registration was done here, and those who signed up will be able to get a mammogram done at a private hospital in Ajman," said Chaudhary.

