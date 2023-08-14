Last night, over a hundred stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts, both residents and tourists, gathered to witness a mesmerising meteor shower at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre Campsite.

Visitors as young as 5 years old accompanied their parents to catch the magical celestial event, armed with telescopes, binoculars, and cameras.

Midori Kato, a Japanese national, had come with her children - and a sense of nostalgia for her. “I remember witnessing this same breathtaking spectacle in 2001 when I was young,” said Kato. Her children, Eimi and Ryutour, said that the experience was very special to them. “These shooting stars are the coolest thing I've seen. It's like the universe is putting on a show just for us,” said Eimi.

Liam Maccathmhaoil, an Irish tourist, arrived with his parents to witness the magic in the sky. The 11-year-old has been into stargazing since he was seven.

“This is my first experience, and it’s so amusing and interesting. I was surprised when I learned about an event to watch the meteors in the UAE. Everything here is just perfect- the ambiance, clear sky, and the hills in the backdrop,” said Liam, adding that he has observed many stars with the telescope he was gifted on his birthday.

Liam is a member of the Irish Astronomical Society and is subscribed to a magazine on outer space. “Learning about the world that is unknown to us is so fascinating. I want to pursue astrophysics in the future,” said Liam.

The event started with an astronomer's presentation about the cosmos and the universe, followed by dinner. After the meal, the stargazers turned their attention towards the sky.

Carl Astor, a German national and a resident of UAE, describes the moment he spotted a meteor. "It was a visual treat from me. I was just awestruck. All we could do was just appreciate nature’s beauty. It was colourful and not just white, [as I had] learned at the event."

“I've never had a stronger connection with the cosmos than I did tonight. Seeing those shooting stars sweep the sky was humbling because they made us realize how small we are. I'll always remember it as a memorable event,” added Astor.

Facts about meteor showers

A meteor shower occurs when several meteors appear to be coming from the same spot in the night sky.

A meteoroid can be dust particles or fragments from a comet or an asteroid. Whenever a meteoroid enters Earth's atmosphere, it generates a flash of light called a meteor, or shooting star. High temperatures caused by friction between the meteoroid and gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere heat the meteoroid to the point where it starts glowing. Meteors generally glow for a very short period of time.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).