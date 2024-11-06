RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense called on people to exercise utmost caution and vigil amid the forecast of thunderstorms continue hitting most regions of Saudi Arabia until Saturday.



The directorate urged the public to avoid valleys prone to torrents, and comply with the instructions issued by it through various media outlets, including the directive related to swimming in water pools.



According to the directorate, Makkah region will witness light to medium rain showers that may lead to flash floods, hail, and dust-stirring winds.



The directorate said that medium to heavy rain will fall in the Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, Northern Borders, Asir, and Jazan regions, while light to medium rain showers will be experienced in the Eastern Province and Al-Baha regions, and light rain to hit the Madinah, Qassim, and Najran regions.

