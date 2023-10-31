RIYADH — Most of the regions of Saudi Arabia will experience thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rain from Monday to Friday, the General Directorate of Civil Defense announced, quoting the National Center of Meteorology sources.



The directorate called on the public to keep utmost vigil and caution during rain and stay away from flood passages, valleys and swamps. It underlined the need to stay in safe places and neither to cross valleys nor swim in water pools and streams. The directorate urged the people to strictly adhere to the instructions and advisories announced by it through various media outlets and social networking sites.



The directorate said that the Makkah region will be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and dust storms. This will be experienced mainly in the following areas of the Makkah region including Makkah city, Taif, Al-Jumum, Al-Kamil, Al-Khormah, Tarbah, Raniyah, Al-Mawiyah, Allaith, Qunfudhah, Adham, Al-Ardiyat, Maysan, and Bahrah.



Moderate to heavy rain will also be expected to witness in Riyadh city, Rumah, Al-Kharj, Al-Muzahmiyah, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwayiyah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Al-Majmaah, Thadiq, Marat and Darma in the Riyadh region and parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border Region, Al-Qassim, and the Eastern Province.



The directorate indicated that light to moderate rains and active downward winds are expected in some parts of the Makkah region, including Jeddah, Rabigh, and Khulais. Light to moderate rain will witness in Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Quwaieyah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Shaqra, Al-Majmaah, and Thadiq in the Riyadh region as well as in parts of the regions of Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, the Northern Border, the Eastern Province, and Al-Qassim

