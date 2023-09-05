what seemed like a scene straight out of a romantic film, an Indian man swept his girlfriend off her feet with a surprise wedding proposal at New Zealand’s Auckland airport. The proposal video was shared by the official Instagram page of Auckland airport on Instagram.

To make it a memorable affair, Yashraj Chhabra had asked their friends and loved ones to join him at the airport. He also requested the ground staff “for some help to surprise Riiya with a marriage proposal read out over the PA system,” stated the text on the video.

In the clip, Riiya Shukla is seen running towards one of her friends. Moments later, Yashraj’s pre-recorded proposal message plays at the terminal as she arrives from Melbourne, Australia.

Cut to the proposal — Yashraj, dressed in a finely tailored suit, is seen going down on one knee with the placard, “Will you marry me?” And Riiya seals the deal with a “yes”.

The Auckland airport shared the clip with the caption, “Love was in the air at Auckland Airport. We jumped at the chance to be ring-ins for this unforgettable moment. Grab the tissues and be ready to swoon. Congratulations, Riiya and Yashraj! Thank you for making us a part of it.”

As per CNN, Yashraj’s surprise proposal was inspired by Bollywood films. Yashraj added that the airport has been an important part of their long-distance relationship. They have known each other for eight years.

“In Bollywood movies, I think eight out of 10 times, the couple would only come together at the airport. The actress is leaving. The actor would run to the airport (to stop her) and they will live happily ever after,” he said.

