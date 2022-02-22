Bahrain yesterday recorded 2,885 new cases, 5,381 recoveries and one death.

This takes the total deaths in the country to 1,438 and recoveries to 460,570.

There are 33,204 active cases in the country of whom 99 are being treated in hospital and 23 patients are critical.

Bahrain has so far registered a total of 495,212 cases.

It conducted 13,018 tests yesterday

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).