A top medical official has highlighted the effectiveness of the Covid-19 antiviral treatment for patients suffering from the virus.

The head of the antibody clinic and National Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus (Covid-19) member Amal Jassim stressed the use of the pill Paxlovid authorised to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, which has been deemed a great success.

“It helps in the swift treatment of those suffering from Covid-19,” she said in a statement last night.

“It also helps lessen the severity in those showing low to medium symptoms.

“It also helps treat the symptoms which could lead to death.”

She pointed out that Bahrain was among the leading countries which authorised the use of the pill.

The drug is taken twice daily for five days orally.

Patients should use the pill during the seven days of showing symptoms.

“Patients should weigh 40kg or more to receive the treatment.

“In addition those aged over 18 are given the drug regardless of the risk factors.

“However, from ages 12 to 17 those who suffer from one or more illnesses and are at most risk from Covid-19 can take the medication, including those suffering from diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, sickle cell, high blood pressure and lung chronic lung disease.”

The GDN earlier reported that Pfizer Inc would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its Covid-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand surges.

The demand for the pill has soared recently as infections rise.

The US administration has pushed for the wider use of Paxlovid, which the government distributes for free.

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).