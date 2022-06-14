The number of active Covid-19 cases has crossed the 1,100 mark, with 1,166 cases being registered until Sunday.The Health Ministry’s daily report added that there were five critical cases, 28 active hospitalised cases and a total of 7,701 active cases.

The total number of fatalities reached 1,489, while recoveries were logged at 690.The total number of RT-PCR tests conducted was 5,768.

According to data compiled by Reuters as part of its global Covid-19 tracker, Bahrain is reporting 582 new infections on an average each day, eight per cent of the highest daily average reported on February 7.

