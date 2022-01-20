UAE - It’s that time of the year when we sit down with our planner and a pen to make a note of the interesting exhibits we’d be admiring, all the artists we’ll get a chance to meet, and all the fresh arty concepts we’d learn about in the art season of the year.

This year’s first one will be Art Dubai 2022, claiming to be the fair’s largest edition to date, featuring over 100 contemporary and modern galleries from over 40 countries across four main gallery sections: Contemporary (featuring 77 galleries from 33 countries, with 15 first-time exhibitors), Modern (curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath), Bawwaba (meaning gateway in Arabic featuring ten solo presentations, including 6 first-time exhibitors) and a new section Art Dubai Digital (with more than 30 first-time participants). Art Dubai Digital will focus on the development of art in the digital realms, including galleries and innovative NFT platforms from around the world.

The 15th edition of the Global Art Forum, entitled ‘This is the Picture’, will bring together leading creators and thinkers to examine the worlds of digital artefacts and crypto economies. This new physical section of the fair will showcase a curated selection of digital artworks presented by 16 leading international galleries and platforms. Following a successful debut in 2021, the Gallery Support Programme will return, where accepted galleries will only pay booth fees based upon sales. They’re also launching Campus Art Dubai 9.0 Blockchain Edition, a new 8-week NFT strand within the fair’s education programme.

Founded in 2007, Art Dubai is the premier platform to see and buy modern and contemporary art from the Global South, and this year’s new participants will include Andréhn-Schiptjenko, FORO.SPACE, Isla Flotante, MARUANI MERCIER, P420, Rhizome and Window Project. Art Dubai’s Artistic Director Pablo del Val said: “Art Dubai is a truly global fair, and this is reflected in both the quality and geographic spread of the galleries participating in our 2022 edition. That so much of the programme is drawn from the Global South highlights the increased interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centres of the art world, and the role Art Dubai plays as a platform for the region.”

When and where? March 11-13, 2022, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai

Abu Dhabi art forum returns

Held in November of each year, the Abu Dhabi Art fair is the culmination of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-round visual arts programme. The fair brings together local and international galleries offering artworks for sale, which are shown alongside exhibitions, artist commissions and installations both at the fair and across the emirate.

When and where? November 16-20, 2022, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi