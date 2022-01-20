PHOTO
The 15th edition of the Global Art Forum, entitled ‘This is the Picture’, will bring together leading creators and thinkers to examine the worlds of digital artefacts and crypto economies. This new physical section of the fair will showcase a curated selection of digital artworks presented by 16 leading international galleries and platforms. Following a successful debut in 2021, the Gallery Support Programme will return, where accepted galleries will only pay booth fees based upon sales. They’re also launching Campus Art Dubai 9.0 Blockchain Edition, a new 8-week NFT strand within the fair’s education programme.
Founded in 2007, Art Dubai is the premier platform to see and buy modern and contemporary art from the Global South, and this year’s new participants will include Andréhn-Schiptjenko, FORO.SPACE, Isla Flotante, MARUANI MERCIER, P420, Rhizome and Window Project. Art Dubai’s Artistic Director Pablo del Val said: “Art Dubai is a truly global fair, and this is reflected in both the quality and geographic spread of the galleries participating in our 2022 edition. That so much of the programme is drawn from the Global South highlights the increased interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centres of the art world, and the role Art Dubai plays as a platform for the region.”
When and where? March 11-13, 2022, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai
Abu Dhabi art forum returns
Held in November of each year, the Abu Dhabi Art fair is the culmination of Abu Dhabi Art’s year-round visual arts programme. The fair brings together local and international galleries offering artworks for sale, which are shown alongside exhibitions, artist commissions and installations both at the fair and across the emirate.
When and where? November 16-20, 2022, Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
