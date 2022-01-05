ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, today entered into an agreement to consolidate several companies within Pure Health, creating the largest healthcare provider in the UAE.

As part of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), and The National Health Insurance Company PJSC (Daman) will merge into Pure Health. Additionally, Tamouh Healthcare, Yas Clinic Group and Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Centre will also become a part of Pure Health, which already has a diversified services portfolio of hospital management, laboratory services, medical supplies and healthcare informatics.

Pure Health’s integrated healthcare ecosystem will significantly contribute to the UAE’s healthcare landscape and deliver on the country’s mission to elevate the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents. Patients will benefit from access to greater clinical expertise and healthcare services across the spectrum of care.

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, said, "Pure Health will be instrumental in transforming the provision of healthcare as we consolidate several companies into the platform. We are further driving efficiencies to establish the UAE’s largest healthcare network, underpinned by clinical excellence, through elevated services, optimised healthcare spend and improved efficiencies across the value chain. Combining the strength of clinical powerhouses and the UAE’s leading health insurer will develop a scalable healthcare platform for growth." Mohamed Thani Murshed Al Rumaithi, Chairman of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said, "This unique eco-system, with a keen focus on combining technology with healthcare, creates a scalable platform for international growth, driving recognition and value for the nation and our investors. Going forward, Pure Health will actively seek expansion opportunities globally to further diversify its portfolio and leverage its success in the UAE." Farhan Malik, Managing Director and CEO of Pure Health, commented, "Pure Health remains committed to delivering convenient, accessible, and transparent healthcare as we become the largest integrated healthcare services platform in the UAE. We believe that healthcare is too important to remain the same. Our north star is to enable greater longevity of humankind, and we will constantly work towards a healthier and longer life for the people of UAE." ADQ will become the largest shareholder in Pure Health; other shareholders include Alpha Dhabi Holding, International Holding Company (IHC), AH Capital and Ataa Financial Investments.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.