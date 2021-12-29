The Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, has released the schedule for 'Active Parks,' the new community fitness programme that will run from 30th December, for four weeks, across 12 public parks and urban green spaces in the Emirate, with the goal of encouraging the community to engage in regular physical activities to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

The initiative, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), the municipalities of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafra region, and the Community Management Department – Al Dhafrah Region Affairs (ADNOC), is being organised simultaneously at multiple locations to ensure the maximum number of people can attend.

Starting at 4 pm, the daily Active Parks sessions will be run by trainers and prominent sport and fitness professionals. The inclusive programme, aimed at people aged 15 and above, offers 380 free-to-attend sessions for all abilities.

The fun-packed schedule includes activities such as DanceFit, RunFit, Bootcamps, CrossFit, and Yoga.

Active Parks will run across a dozen parks and urban spaces, including Madinat Zayed, Al Ruwais Park 2 and Al Mirfa National Park in Al Dhafra Region; Al Jahili and Al Towayya Parks in Al Ain city; and Khalifa City Park 3, Sheikha Fatima Park, Dolphin Park, MBZ Park, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Park, Electra Park and Al Shamkha Park 4 in Abu Dhabi city and surrounding areas.

