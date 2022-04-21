Abu Dhabi - The special single-digit vehicle plate number 2 with code 2 was sold for a record over $6 mln during the second Most Noble Numbers charity auction held in Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Palace.

With its proceeds going towards the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the unique vehicle number ‘2’ saw fierce bidding.

This was the second charity auction on special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers. The first auction held in Dubai on Saturday collected a total of Dh14 mln.

Abu Dhabi’s auction started with bids for mobile numbers: du 0581111114 (over $35,000), 0589999996 (over $32,000), and Etisalat 0547444444 (over $43,000) and 0567777722 (over $27,000).

The tone was set by the double-digit vehicle plate number 11 with code 2, which went for over $1 mln, and then there was the big fight for number 2. With these bids, the total contribution to the initiative has hit the halfway mark.

The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) is the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished.

Prior to the auction, Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of MBRGI, confirmed that the 1 Billion Meals initiative has collected over $54 mln in donations, equivalent to 200 mln meals, from 232,000 donors to date. In addition to the 220 mln meals that were collected and distributed last year, this brings the total amount to 420 million meals.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).