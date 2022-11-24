Shoppers, rejoice! The Three-Day Super Sale returns to Dubai this weekend, with massive deals and discounts on brands. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale offers great savings and gives shoppers the chance to win prizes and cashback.

Dates

The super sale will run on November 25-27 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

What to buy

The sale offers the best deals in the city, with up to 90 per cent off a variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics, and more.

Up your brand

You will get deals on brands such as MAC, The Body Shop, Sephora, Perfume Gallery, Al Futtaim Watches, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Damas, Jawhara Jewellery, Pottery Barn, Home Centre, Ace, Crate & Barrel, IKEA, Mothercare, Monsoon Children, Nine West, Call It Spring, DKNY, Raymond, BALMAIN, American Eagle Outfitters, Sacoor Brothers, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Micheal Kors, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, NEW YORKER, Decathlon, Foot Locker, Puma, Under Armour, Sun & Sand Sports, Nike, Birkenstock, CROCS, Lenskart, RAY-BAN, Galeries Lafayette, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, Typo, Lego, Jumbo and Emax, among others.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

