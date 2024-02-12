RIYADH — Rainfall was experienced in eight Saudi regions during the 24 hours from 9:00 am on Saturday until 9:00 am on Sunday. These regions include Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Qassim, Eastern Province, Asir, Hail, Northern Border Region and Al-Baha.



The Northern Border Region recorded the highest average amounts of rainfall, registering 30.9 mm at Rafha Airport, and 28.7 mm in the city of Rafha, according to the daily report of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture.



The ministry report is based on the rainfall recorded at104 hydrological and climatic monitoring stations in these regions. The report showed that 22.0 mm rain was recorded in the Kharoub-Shaqraa farms and18.5 mm in Al-Hareeq-Shaqraa farms in the Riyadh region. In the Makkah region 6.6 mm rain was recorded in Allaith, and 4.8 mm in Al-Qunfudhah governorate. In the Qassim region, Shorai Buraidah recorded 19.0 mm, and Quba-Al-Asyah registered 13.9 mm.



According to the report, in the Eastern Province 9.0 mm rain recorded in Al-Raqi Border Guard - Hafr Al-Batin sector, and 8.9 mm in Al-Qaisumah Airport - Hafr Al-Batin sector, while in the Asir region 8.4 mm rain recorded in Adada - Abha, and 5.3 mm in Abha airport. In the Hail region 3.1 mm rain was recorded in Al-Saeerah - Al-Shannan, and 2.8 mm in the Hail train station, and in the Al-Baha region, Al-Baha city recorded 29.4 mm rain while Baljurashi registered 10.6 mm rain

