As spring holiday approaches for UAE schools, families and teachers are gearing up for a two-week break. Principals highlight that the final week before the start of the holiday is packed with numerous educational opportunities for students.

The three-week-long vacation will begin on March 25 for most international curriculum schools in the UAE, with pupils returning to school on April 15 after the Eid break.

However, amidst the excitement, there are concerns about potential learning regression, especially with the extended break this year due to the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays, which will likely start on April 10. Educators are implementing strategies to ensure students stay engaged and continue learning during this extended break.

Lisa Johnson, Principal, American Academy for Girls said, "Our primary students presented a wax museum this week showcasing their learning achievements, which was warmly embraced by our parent guests.

"As we have a much longer break this year, I have taken proactive steps to communicate with parents through our newsletter, encouraging families to carve out some study time for the girls to utilise our online study platforms and spend time reading. A bit of ongoing learning over the holiday should mitigate any potential academic decline and ensure a seamless transition back to school after the break."

Family days, extra-curricular activities

Meanwhile, some schools are hosting family consultation days where families will engage with their children's teachers and participate in various curriculum workshops.

Additionally, the teachers' advisory board will convene to further deliberate on the upcoming stages of school improvement plans.

Archana Sagar, Amity Private School Sharjah Principal, said, "The week before the spring break, our calendar is filled with exciting activities and a range of events. From orientation sessions for parents to a week of professional development training for staff, at our school, the goal is to ensure that the entire school community is involved and benefits."

Institutions are organising staff versus student games, reading events, STEAM competitions, business forums, and public-speaking presentations in the week leading up to the holidays.

"For students, we have the Young Leadership Conference (YLC), a week-long event that includes a variety of events like Quran recitations, TED Talks, life skills, first-aid training, fitness and more, aimed at improving students' leadership skills," she added.

Schools are organising special assemblies for students of all grades. Such assemblies will showcase presentations that offer valuable insights into the meaning and spiritual practices of Ramadan and its impact on UAE Muslim communities worldwide.

In addition, schools are planning numerous classroom activities that include lessons on the history of Ramadan, the principles of Islamic charity, and the importance of prayer and reflection in daily life.

Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah, said, "Last week marked the conclusion of our year-end exams, and currently, teachers are fully engaged in assessing students' performance. They are diligently evaluating and organising the results. Additionally, our physical education instructors are hosting specialised sessions focusing on critical thinking, moral values relevant to the Holy Month, and life skills, all part of the 'young leadership camp' initiative.

"We will host open days for parents this week. Next week, staff training sessions will focus on familiarising ourselves with emerging trends and digital technologies. These sessions will entail learning about various apps and developing student resources for future use."

