SHARJAH -- The 19th edition of the annual Sharjah Heritage Days festival will take place from 10th – 28th March 2022 under the slogan "The Heritage and the Future", the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH) has announced.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Heritage area in the Heart of Sharjah, by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of SIH, and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of Sharjah Heritage Days; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and others.

Dr. Al Musallam said, "The idea of organising these days annually is based on the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has emphasised on more than one occasion that heritage reinforces national affiliation.

"The theme of the festival refers to the need to identify future challenges and to meet them with forward-looking vision that is in harmony with heritage." He stressed that the procedures adopted by the Emirate under the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to protect heritage are in line with the requirements set by UNESCO to preserve human heritage. The festival serve as an important addition to the global efforts that seek to protect human heritage.

Khalid Al Midfa said, "The Authority’s participation in this special event confirms its commitment to this vital sector, which helps shape the tourism scene. We are working closely with our strategic partners in the public and private sectors to provide the best possible tourism experience for the public during the days." He extended his thanks and gratitude to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi for his unlimited support and laying solid foundations of culture and knowledge in the Emirate.

For his part, Al Obed said, "Sharjah TV will live broadcast the opening events, with direct coverage via a studio at the venue to keep pace with the events throughout the festival. The programmes Sabah Al-Sharjah, Literature and Art, and Al-Dar News will transmit throughout this cultural carnival, with special daily reports planned to keep viewers updated on activities, guests, and competitions. The Sharjah Heritage Days Studio will cover morning activities through the Sabah Al Sharqiah programme, while Al Wusta TV will cover the event and host participants and guests through its Al Wusta Diaries programme."

He continued, "Sharjah Radio will broadcast through the Spring of Originality programme from the event grounds. The English-language station Plus 95 will offer daily coverage of events and host interviews with the organisers and participants. It will also highlight the heritage and authenticity of the Emirate of Sharjah by broadcasting more than 40 radio spots containing information about Sharjah’s heritage days and events."

The festival will see the participation of 33 countries, which include Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, China, Finland, Iraq, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, Sudan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Bahrain, Yemen, Spain, Lebanon, Syria, Tunisia, Algeria, the United Kingdom, Mauritania, India, Palestine, Russia, Lithuania, Kosovo, Latvia, Serbia, Turkey, Iran, Japan, and Indonesia.

Given its rich and diverse cultural and heritage stock, the Republic of Armenia will be the official guest of honour this year, while Indonesia will be the distinguished guest.

The event will witness the attendance of several international organisations, including UNESCO, the International Organisation for Folk Art, and the International Council of Organisations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts, as well as various local, Arab and international universities and cultural centres.

Locally, 28 government entities will be participating in the event.

