Saudi Arabia has tightened COVID-19-related restrictions as cases of the virus continued to rise in the kingdom.

As of Thursday morning, all residents must wear masks and practise social distancing in all indoor and outdoor places, activities and events, according to a tweet from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

A separate statement from an official source at the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah announced the re-imposition of social distancing and mask wearing, and highlighted the importance of visitors and workers abiding by the measures and adhering to access times on issued permits.

The kingdom reported 744 new cases and one death on Wednesday according to international statistics.

