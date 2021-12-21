PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialized unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to ensure the protection of consumers and businesses within the Kingdom and from criminals operating outside.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.