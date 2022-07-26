RIYADH — A YouTube spokesperson in the Middle East has confirmed that protecting the values of society is considered as one of the platform's main priorities in Saudi Arabia and around the world.

The YouTube spokesperson made this clarification while speaking to Asharq Bloomberg news channel, after the rapid interaction that the YouTube platform made in responding to the demands of the Saudi authorities regarding the removal of the inappropriate ads.



The spokesperson confirmed that Youtube had removed the ads that appeared on the platform, which the concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia described as contradicting the values ​​of the country.



The accounts of advertisers who violate the YouTube platform's policies have been closed, the spokesperson confirmed, describing the platform's policy as "strict".



The spokesperson commented on the Saudi demands, saying that protecting society is one of the platform’s main priorities in Saudi Arabia and around the world, noting that the YouTube, which owned by Google, has responded quickly to the warnings of the Saudi authorities regarding the infringing content.



He added that during the past year 2021, Google has removed more than 286 million ads globally through its platforms due to the promotion of content considered inappropriate to its policies, as well as 125.6 million other ads for inappropriate content.



It is noteworthy that the General Commission For Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Communications & Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Saudi Arabia have issued a joint statement on July 23, asking YouTube platform to remove the inappropriate ads that contradict Islamic and societal values ​​and principles.



The Saudi joint statement warned YouTube that if they continue to broadcast these inappropriate content and ads, then they will take the necessary legal measures in accordance with the audio-visual communication and media regulations.

